What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Globalstar Q4 Earnings?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globalstar in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSAT opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59. Globalstar has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $41.10.

In other Globalstar news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $31,840.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,815 shares in the company, valued at $185,744.85. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $7,770,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,383,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,700.78. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,030,000 shares of company stock worth $5,987,000 and have sold 3,680,851 shares worth $8,136,154. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Globalstar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 854,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

