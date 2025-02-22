What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Globalstar Q4 Earnings?

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globalstar in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Globalstar Stock Performance

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 14,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $31,840.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,744.85. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $7,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,383,649 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,700.78. This trade represents a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,030,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,000 and have sold 3,680,851 shares valued at $8,136,154. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Globalstar by 3,472.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 976,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 949,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Globalstar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 340,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Globalstar by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Globalstar by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,266,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 603,285 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.