What is Cormark’s Estimate for Mattr FY2024 Earnings?

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2025

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MATFree Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mattr in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Cormark also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Kevin Nugent bought 2,000 shares of Mattr stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.71 per share, with a total value of C$25,410.00.

