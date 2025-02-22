What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:WRN FY2024 Earnings?

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) – Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Copper and Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper and Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Western Copper and Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.69.

Shares of WRN opened at C$1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.63 million, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 2.04. Western Copper and Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.27.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$153,600.00. 16.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

