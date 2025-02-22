What is Desjardins’ Estimate for TSE:REI Q1 Earnings?

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

