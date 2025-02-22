What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:FAR Q1 Earnings?

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Foraco International in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Foraco International’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Foraco International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Foraco International Stock Performance

TSE FAR opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.26. Foraco International has a 12-month low of C$1.83 and a 12-month high of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. The firm has a market cap of C$140.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25.

About Foraco International

Foraco International SA is the business of providing mineral and water drilling services and hydraulic drilling. It specializes in drilling in harsh environments and isolated locations including desert, and mountainous regions. The principal sources of revenue consist of drilling contracts for companies involved in mining and water exploration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.