What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for PHIO FY2024 Earnings?

Feb 22nd, 2025

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIOFree Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.54) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $10.35.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

