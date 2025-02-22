What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for PHIO FY2024 Earnings?

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.54) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

NASDAQ PHIO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $10.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. ( NASDAQ:PHIO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

