What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Ontrak FY2029 Earnings?

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ontrak in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ontrak’s current full-year earnings is ($7.53) per share.

Ontrak Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

