What is Wedbush’s Estimate for RCUS FY2029 Earnings?

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.20) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,070. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

