What is Wedbush’s Estimate for UFP Industries Q1 Earnings?

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in UFP Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.50%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

