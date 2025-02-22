What is William Blair’s Estimate for Medtronic Q4 Earnings?

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

