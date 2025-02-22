What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for BXP FY2026 Earnings?

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.39. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%.
Shares of BXP opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 688.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 3,920.39%.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,657.42. The trade was a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
