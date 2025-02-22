What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Danaher Q2 Earnings?

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $209.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.71 and a 200 day moving average of $247.11. Danaher has a 52 week low of $196.80 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Danaher by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1,212.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $8,044,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

