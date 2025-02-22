What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Methanex Q1 Earnings?

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

MEOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Methanex has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 1,495.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

