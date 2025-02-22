What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Methanex Q1 Earnings?

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Methanex stock opened at C$63.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$49.21 and a twelve month high of C$78.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Priscilla Fuchslocher sold 7,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.39, for a total value of C$504,818.52. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

