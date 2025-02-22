William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for JLL

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $261.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.