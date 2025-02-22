William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.93 EPS.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
Shares of JLL stock opened at $261.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
