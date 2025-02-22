William Blair Estimates Arista Networks FY2025 Earnings

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $98.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.65, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,666.90. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,056 shares of company stock valued at $30,225,623. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 14.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 39,841.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 875,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,358,850,000 after purchasing an additional 872,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.