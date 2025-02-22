William Blair Lifts Earnings Estimates for Hillman Solutions

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HLMN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,966.98. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,199,000 after purchasing an additional 509,016 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,876,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,452,000 after acquiring an additional 160,505 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,612,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after acquiring an additional 130,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,419,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 605,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 113,692 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.