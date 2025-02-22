Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 6,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

