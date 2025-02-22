Workday (WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Workday Stock Down 2.0 %
WDAY stock opened at $256.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.