Workday (WDAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Workday Stock Down 2.0 %

WDAY stock opened at $256.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.42, for a total transaction of $13,799,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,200. This trade represents a 48.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.