XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Position Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 404,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,095,000 after purchasing an additional 236,745 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of XPO by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.03 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.87. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

