Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.54.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $140.22 on Thursday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 234.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,814,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

