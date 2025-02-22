Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Clorox

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Clorox in a research note issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.21.
Clorox Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $157.41 on Thursday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
