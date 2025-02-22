Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CarMax

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $82.62 on Friday. CarMax has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CarMax news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. This trade represents a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,123,292.92. This represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

