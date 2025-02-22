Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $70.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $54.50 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,960,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 61,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

