Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federated Hermes in a report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FHI stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

