Zacks Research Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

