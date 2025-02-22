Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Masimo Q1 Earnings

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Masimo in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $101.61 and a 1-year high of $184.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Masimo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,454,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,647 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Masimo by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,735,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,823,000 after acquiring an additional 943,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,791,000 after acquiring an additional 135,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

