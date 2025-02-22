Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Starbucks Q1 Earnings

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the coffee company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $114.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after buying an additional 437,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.