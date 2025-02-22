Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for AMETEK Earnings

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.67.

AME stock opened at $186.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

AMETEK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

In related news, insider Emanuela Speranza sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $1,321,737.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,114. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,080,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,215,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,030,000 after acquiring an additional 968,661 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,964,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,279,000 after acquiring an additional 918,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,805,000 after acquiring an additional 794,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

