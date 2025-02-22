Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Cummins Earnings

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $4.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $22.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.34 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.18 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share.

CMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Cummins Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE CMI opened at $366.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.71. Cummins has a twelve month low of $259.06 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,894,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 31,489.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,531,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

