Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for ORLY Earnings

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $9.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.17. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $44.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $43.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $12.94 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $12.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $48.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $53.00 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,253.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,201.75. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $947.49 and a 52 week high of $1,350.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $988,000. This represents a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,201 shares of company stock worth $2,840,852. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

