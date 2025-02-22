Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for PB Earnings

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%.

PB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,934.50. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,157.60. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,995 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

