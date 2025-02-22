Zacks Research Weighs in on Ball’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.01. Ball has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,105,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $94,861,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ball by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,310,000 after acquiring an additional 840,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,732,000 after buying an additional 803,728 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

