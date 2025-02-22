Zacks Research Weighs in on Corning’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

GLW opened at $51.46 on Friday. Corning has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,486. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.11%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

