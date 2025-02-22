ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177,687 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,248,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,565,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.77, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

