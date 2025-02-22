zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Get zSpace alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of zSpace in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of zSpace in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of zSpace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZSPC

zSpace Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On zSpace

Shares of ZSPC opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. zSpace has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in zSpace stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of zSpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

zSpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for zSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zSpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.