22,900 Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFST. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after buying an additional 5,949,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after buying an additional 729,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,830,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 638,385 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

In other news, Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,424,447 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,330.38. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.28. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

