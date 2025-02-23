50,461 Shares in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Life360 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter worth $139,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter worth $280,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Life360 Price Performance

LIF opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director Mark Goines sold 10,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,678.08. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $139,493.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,511. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,283 over the last ninety days.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

