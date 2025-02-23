ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 5.2 %

ACVA stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.69.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 30,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $619,225.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,571.14. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $703,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 490,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,935.30. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,162 shares of company stock worth $2,663,776. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

