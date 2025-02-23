Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $291.04 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Addus HomeCare Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ADUS opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77.
In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at $17,476,034.52. This represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $4,930,750. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
