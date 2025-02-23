Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $521.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

