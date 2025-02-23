Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $82.67 and last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 4733173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.03.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock worth $1,523,951 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,175 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,470,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 21.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.