Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $118.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $143.67 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

