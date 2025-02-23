Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.00. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 228,730 shares.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Specifically, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,576,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,624,050.84. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 8.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.