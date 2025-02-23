Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 20,053 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 185.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,053 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flowserve during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Flowserve by 159.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Flowserve by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLS stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

