Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,287 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,122,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

