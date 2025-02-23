Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 103.4% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $74,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAE by 28.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter worth $197,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Price Performance

CAE opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

