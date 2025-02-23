Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $104.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.