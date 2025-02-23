Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 292.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 391,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 157,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $42.34 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

